Sharpton: Trump comments encourage police violence

The Rev. Al Sharpton is accusing President Donald Trump of "encouraging police violence" during a speech this week on Long Island to an audience of uniformed officers.

The activist preacher tore into the Republican Saturday at the weekly gathering of his National Action Network in Harlem.

A day earlier, the president spoke to law enforcement professionals at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood. Trump said violence and murder on U.S. soil by the MS-13 gang linked to El Salvador justify a police response that is at times what he called "rough." He urged Long Island officers not to be "too nice" to suspects by, for instance, shielding their heads from being bumped while getting into a police vehicle.

Sharpton called Trump's comments "reprehensible" and "a reckless disregard for the law."