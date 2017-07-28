Weekly wrap-up: Overnight rescue saves 17 Arizona hikers; Monsoon flooding kills over 100 in India



Fires across southeastern France forced the evacuation of more than 12,000 people, some of which slept in sleeping bags on the beach, earlier this week.

On Thursday, residents and vacationers were told they could return to their homes.

The fires charred more than 17,000 acres this week. More than 6,000 firefighters, troops and officials were battling the blazes, according to The Guardian.

The fire spread quickly due to gusty winds, officials told local media.

Intense flooding in western India killed at least 120 people and caused severe damage to local cotton crops.

Monsoon rains have continued to inundate parts of the country, leading to hundreds of deaths. The most recent rains in Gujarat caused devastation for cotton farmers.





"Cotton and millet harvests are expected to suffer in about three districts each in Gujarat and Rajasthan, but the biggest worry is that the extra moisture could lead to pest attacks in these areas," Devinder Sharma, an independent farm expert, told Reuters.

Meanwhile in Italy, an absence of rain caused the Vatican to shut off its famous fountains for the first time in living memory in efforts to conserve water, CNN reported.

Some of the 2,500 drinking fountains around Rome were also shut off. Officials will keep a minimum of 85 fountains functioning each day. Drought has plagued the region throughout the summer, leading to water-rationing efforts.

Nesat resulted in flooding across Luzon Island in the Philippines this week.

Manila was inundated with more than 6 inches of rain early in the week, with more than half falling in just 24 hours. Public schools and offices were closed on Thursday.

Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms crossed through northeastern Pennsylvania through southern New England on Monday, leading to flooding in some areas.

Water rescues were performed near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, as flooding forced residents out of their homes. Up to 7 inches of rain was reported in Delaware.





Seventeen hikers were rescued after an all-night effort by officials near Tuscon, Arizona, this week.

Flash flooding swept through Tanque Verde Falls Trails, forcing the hikers to cling to trees and rocks on the sides of a cliff. None of the hikers suffered any serious injuries.



m