Slaying suspect nabbed after stiffing cabbie, officials say

Authorities say a man wanted for a fatal shooting in New Jersey has been captured in New York after stiffing a cab driver on a 160-mile (257-kilometer) fare.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say one of its canine teams was helping Massena police search a home where drug paraphernalia and more than $5,000 in cash was seized on July 20.

As officers searched, three men arrived in a taxi from Syracuse but didn't have money to pay the fare. The men were arrested for theft of services.

A records check revealed one of the men was wanted on a warrant in the July 3 slaying of Rashim Foster in Jersey City.

Twenty-year-old Keshawn Sparkman was jailed Friday without bail. Officials didn't know if he had a lawyer.