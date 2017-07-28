Louisiana inmate who escaped prison is suspected of killing assistant warden's daughter

An inmate who escaped from a Louisiana prison on Thursday is reportedly suspected of murdering the assistant warden’s daughter before he was shot dead by police.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections said 39-year-old Deltra Henderson vanished from the David Wade Correctional Center in Claiborne Parish on Thursday afternoon. Henderson stole a car and crashed it not far from the prison complex, according to USA Today.

Republican State Sen. Mike Walsworth, State Police Col. Kevin Reeves and Rep. Jack McFarland confirmed Henderson’s escape and said the inmate killed a person while he was on the run -- but the name of the victim wasn't released.

Officials said they found Henderson hiding in a home on prison property later Thursday afternoon and officers surrounded the building. Henderson opened fire, and officers shot back, killing him.

Henderson had been at the prison since 2001 after he was convicted for attempted armed robbery, aggravated burglary and cocaine distribution. His release date was set for March 28, 2025.

