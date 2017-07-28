The Latest: Judge lowers bail for 1 charged in Oakland fire

The Latest on two men charged in connection with Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36 (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

A California judge has reduced bail for one of two men charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with an Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36 people last year.

But an Alameda County judge on Friday declined to release 27-year-old Max Harris on his own recognizance, citing a lack of community ties. He has been in jail since his June arrest.

Harris and 47-year-old Derick Almena were each charged with 36 involuntary manslaughter counts. Bail was originally set for each at $1.08 million.

Harris' attorney, Tyler Smith, says his client can't afford the new bail of $750,000 but will try to raise it.

Almena rented the warehouse. Prosecutors say Harris helped him sublet living space in the building that was destroyed on Dec. 2.

___

1 a.m.

