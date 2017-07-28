Killer of 2, including 12-year-old on scooter, gets prison

A New Jersey man who killed two people, including a 12-year-old girl riding a scooter, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Jhymiere Moore, of Paterson, was sentenced Friday.

He pleaded guilty in April to aggravated manslaughter in the shootings that left 12-year-old Genesis Rincon and 16-year-old Ragee Clark dead.

Genesis was hit in the head by a stray bullet when Moore and another man fired at a van in 2014 in Paterson. She was riding a scooter to a family gathering with two other children at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors say Clark was shot in the legs and torso in revenge for a previous fight.

Moore apologized in court to both families.

___

This story has been corrected to show Clark is 16, not 15.