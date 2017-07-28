First responders deliver baby on New York expressway

A New York woman who went into labor on an expressway exit ramp is thanking a group of emergency responders for delivering her baby.

Newsday reports 27-year-old Jessica Ramos was being driven to the hospital Thursday evening by her brother-in-law when her water broke. Her brother-in-law pulled the car over on the Long Island Expressway before Suffolk County Highway Patrol Officer Joseph Goss came to help.

Goss placed a blanket under Ramos and adjusted her seat when he noticed the baby's head crowning. The patrolman was joined by six EMTs who responded to the call and carried her to an ambulance on a back board.

Ramos gave birth to her son, Noah, and the Brentwood woman and her newborn were taken to a hospital. Both are in good condition.

