Deputy saved by vest now jailed, accused of shooting self

A sheriff's deputy in Kentucky said he was shot by a motorcyclist he was trying to pull over, and was saved by his bulletproof vest.

Now that deputy is in jail, charged with making a false report, official misconduct and evidence tampering.

A Kentucky State Police statement says McCreary County Deputy Franklin Brown was arrested Thursday and taken to the Leslie County jail.

State police say Brown told officers in June that someone on an old red motorcycle fired at him, striking his bulletproof vest and causing a minor injury.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that investigators believe Brown shot himself, but they don't know why.

Online jail records don't indicate whether Brown has an attorney.