Arrival of less humid air to refresh eastern US by next week



Dry and pleasant conditions will sweep unusually far southward across the eastern third of the United States to end the month of July.

This may be the first opportunity in a couple of months for residents of the South to give air conditioners a break and crack open the windows. Outdoor activities will become more bearable even during the hottest part of the day.

“This will be a significant pattern change for places that haven’t had much relief from the heat and humidity,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

St. Louis will experience the most comfortable weather since late June with highs in the middle 80s F and low humidity in store this weekend. In July, 23 of the first 26 days were in the 90s and 100s in the city.

The long stretch of 90-degree Fahrenheit heat and sweltering humidity in Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta and Birmingham, Alabama, will be replaced with highs in the 80s and low humidity early next week.





“Typically during the heat of summer, systems do not make it this far to the south,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said. “This will allow locations that typically don’t experience relief during the summer to enjoy a break.”

On Sunday, Raleigh, North Carolina, may dip into the 70s for the first time since early June.

Even during peak heating in the afternoon, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures may barely crack 90 due to the lack of humidity.

“While temperatures will not be too far from normal, the relief will come in the form of unseasonably low humidity,” Adamson said.

“Not only will the break in the humidity be unusual, but it will last for several days as well, likely until Tuesday of next week,” he added.

While thunderstorms will precede the dry push through Saturday, any stormy weather will be suppressed to the Florida Peninsula early next week.

Across the mid-Atlantic and southern New England, the cloudy, cool and damp weather through Saturday will be replaced with dry, sunny conditions late in the weekend and early next week.

“Temperatures will resemble readings more typical of the early or middle part of September,” Adamson said.

It will feel warmer on Sunday and Monday compared to the start of the weekend from Boston to New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., due to an increased amount of sunshine despite temperatures remaining 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

Humidity will climb from south to north around the middle and later part of next week, but sweltering conditions similar to what was experienced on several occasions this summer are likely to be kept at bay.

We have high confidence in heat waves remaining absent from the Midwest and Northeast through the first days of August, Pastelok said.

