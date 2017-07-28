After drug-planting allegation, 34 Baltimore cases dropped

Baltimore's top prosecutor says her office is dismissing 34 cases that relied on the testimony of three officers who are under scrutiny after the release of body camera footage that defense attorneys say shows evidence being fabricated.

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said at a news conference Friday that her office is still reviewing dozens of other cases involving the officers. The cases being dropped are drug- or firearm-related.

Earlier this month, defense attorneys released a body camera video that they said shows an officer planting drugs. That officer has had his police powers suspended. Two others shown in the video are on administrative duty.

Police are investigating the video.

Mosby previously said the number of cases under review was around 100. Friday she said it is approximately 123.