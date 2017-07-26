Bible verse plaque displayed at Tennessee police department to be moved

A Bible passage displayed at police headquarters in Knoxville, Tennessee, is going to be moved after an atheist group complained.

The East Tennessee chapter of the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FRFF) - which advocates the separation of church and state - filed a complaint in February over the plaque, which is located on a wall in a non-public area, the Knoxville News-Sentinel reported.

The plaque shows Romans 8:31. The line reads, "What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us then who can be against us?"

"Having a Bible verse promotes one particular religion and in doing so is discriminatory toward those of other religions or no religion," FFRF chapter president Aleta Ledendecker wrote in her February letter to Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch.

The plaque would be moved to a new Hall of Inspiration that the department will create, where it will be displayed alongside other inspirational quotes, religious verses and proverbs, Rausch said during a Wednesday news conference.

The hall is scheduled to be unveiled Friday morning, WBIR reported.

"We do not govern according to the dictates of our faiths," Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero said at the news conference. "We govern first and foremost under the authority of the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Tennessee."

Knoxville City Law Director Charles Swanson told the Knoxville News-Sentinel, "We could argue in favor it keeping it, what's the real point? I don't think it was in a place where the public could see it. But it certainly didn't seem like it was worth financing a fight."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.