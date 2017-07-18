Indiana teen girl murders: 1,000 tips come in after police release sketch of suspected killer

A composite sketch of a man wanted in connection with the killing of two Indiana teenagers has yielded nearly 1,000 responses to an Indiana State Police tip line since its release Monday.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Kim Riley tweeted an update Tuesday: “We have received almost 1,000 tips since the release of the composite picture yesterday at 11:00am. Thanks for the great response!” (@ISPLafayette)

In an e-mail to Fox News, Riley wrote that the tips “appear to be local with some of the information being repeat…we have had some that are outside of the state of Indiana.” He added that most of the tips included names and locations.

Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were reported missing on Feb. 13, the day they were dropped off to go hiking on trails near Delphi, located about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis, according to police.

The bodies of the two girls were found the next day along the edge of Deer Creek, about three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge, their drop-off location.

The sketch of the suspect depicts a man described as white, between 5’ 1” to 5’ 6”, weighing 180 to 220 pounds, with reddish brown hair. It is the first picture released depicting the suspect’s face.

Police asked the sketch to be paired with a photo they released near the beginning of the investigation that depicts what they believe to be is the same man, walking on the bridge around the time of the girls' disappearance. Police say the photo was found on Liberty's cell phone. In that photo, a man wearing a hat is seen walking with his head down, making it difficult to identify facial features.

Investigators also released chilling audio that came from Liberty's cell phone. A man can be heard saying “down the hill.”

The department said investigators are still pursuing leads.

“This case is not dried up. It's not a cold case," Riley told reporters, adding: "We've always felt like we are going to solve this."

A $230,000 reward is being offered by authorities for information into the murders. Anyone with information about the murders or the person in the composite sketch is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 844-459-5786.