Texas elementary school teacher of the year charged with inappropriate relations with a student

An award-winning San Antonio teacher facing allegations of misconduct and improper relations with elementary school students turned himself into authorities on Friday.

Del Rio Elementary School teacher Isaac Aldaco, 34, was charged with indecency with a child and having an improper relationship with a student. He’s in Bexar County Jail with a bond set at $275,000, KENS reported.

Investigations into Aldaco's alleged behavior began in January 2016, shortly after he resigned from the San Felipe-Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District. According to KSAT, Aldaco was allegedly involved in four separate incidents at Dr. Lonnie Green Elementary School, where he worked as a fine arts teacher.

The elementary school gave Aldaco its Teacher of the Year award in May 2015.