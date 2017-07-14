Plane crashes in Florida, all on board believed to be dead, authorities say
A small plane that lost contact with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Thursday night crashed in Florida and authorities believe there are no survivors.
The Piper PA44 aircraft that is believed to have had a student and a teacher on board crashed near the border of St. Johns County and Flagler County, Fla., FAA officials said. The plane was en route from Brunswick, Ga., to Ormond Beach, Fla., according to Action News Jax.
"(This is) a tragic ending to a search," Sheriff Rick Staly of Flagler County said. "You always hope you'll find people alive."
Staly said the aircraft may have cut a tree before it crashed but it is not immediately clear why the plane went down.
Ormond Beach's Sunrise Aviation Academy confirmed a student and a teacher have been reported missing after they were sent to Brunswick on Thursday.
The Coast Guard deployed a military helicopter to search for any survivors. Local agencies such as St. Johns County Fire Rescue, Florida FIsh and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Flagler County Sheriff's Office also participated in the search.
