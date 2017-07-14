Plane crashes in Florida, all on board believed to be dead, authorities say

A small plane that lost contact with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Thursday night crashed in Florida and authorities believe there are no survivors.

New images of the plane wreckage, released by Flagler County Sheriff's Office. NTSB is on scene. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/1rqBTAXbcJ — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) July 14, 2017

The Piper PA44 aircraft that is believed to have had a student and a teacher on board crashed near the border of St. Johns County and Flagler County, Fla., FAA officials said. The plane was en route from Brunswick, Ga., to Ormond Beach, Fla., according to Action News Jax.

VIDEO of Coast Guard jayhawk combing marsh for missing plane, and potentially 2 people who were aboard. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/wooq6assW2 — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) July 14, 2017

"(This is) a tragic ending to a search," Sheriff Rick Staly of Flagler County said. "You always hope you'll find people alive."

BREAKING: FAA confirms they lost radar contact with aircraft at 11 Thursday night. #ANJaxBreaking pic.twitter.com/g6ElDWw6gp — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) July 14, 2017

Staly said the aircraft may have cut a tree before it crashed but it is not immediately clear why the plane went down.

A better look at terrain where search crews are working. Deputies believe plane went down in area, FAA says 2 people aboard @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/PA79j28j4f — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) July 14, 2017

Ormond Beach's Sunrise Aviation Academy confirmed a student and a teacher have been reported missing after they were sent to Brunswick on Thursday.

The Coast Guard deployed a military helicopter to search for any survivors. Local agencies such as St. Johns County Fire Rescue, Florida FIsh and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Flagler County Sheriff's Office also participated in the search.

