Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Massachusetts

Ax-wielding man arrested after demanding radio station play Insane Clown Posse song

By Fox 25 Boston, Fox News
close
38-year-old suspect taken into custody by police in Massachusetts after reports of a man driving slowly through a Medford parking lot with several 'edged weapons'

Standoff sparked by Insane Clown Posse radio request

38-year-old suspect taken into custody by police in Massachusetts after reports of a man driving slowly through a Medford parking lot with several 'edged weapons'

MEDFORD, Mass. –  A 38-year-old man was taken into custody Monday after a standoff in the parking lot of a Medford office building.

Police were first called to 1 Cabot Road around 1:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a man driving slowly through the parking lot with several "edged weapons."

The complex is home to radio station KISS 108, and according to witnesses the man was there to request a song called "My Axe" by Insane Clown Posse.

“He originally came here to request a song by ICP, a song called 'Axe.' And he brought an ax himself, that was one of the first things I saw when I came out here, he threw an ax on the ground outside his vehicle, one of the police officers confiscated it,” witness Greg Gross said.

When officers first arrived, the man refused to stop, and continued around the parking lot while dropping edged weapons out of the window. A police officer said it did not appear as if the suspect was throwing them at anyone in a deliberate manner.

Around 4:30 p.m. police used a TASER and bean bag gun to try to subdue the suspect before a SWAT team took him into custody.

The man's identity has not been released yet because police are treating this as a mental health issue. A list of charges also has not been released.

Click for more from Fox 25.