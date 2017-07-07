Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US

Virginia executes 1st inmate under more secretive protocol

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, Associated Press

JARRATT, Va. –  Virginia has executed a man who killed a hospital security guard and sheriff's deputy after escaping from custody in 2006.

Thirty-five-year-old William Morva was pronounced dead at 9:15 p.m. Thursday after an injection at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt. He had no last words.

It was the first execution carried out in Virginia under a new protocol that makes more of the lethal injection procedure secret.

Morva was in jail awaiting trial on attempted robbery charges when he overpowered a deputy sheriff during a trip to the hospital. He used the deputy's pistol to fatally shoot an unarmed security guard and killed another deputy during a manhunt the next day.

Morva's lawyers said his crimes were the result a severe mental illness that prevented him from distinguishing between delusions and reality.