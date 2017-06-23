US Navy disciplines sailors in costly fuel spill

The U.S. Navy is disciplining nine sailors for their roles in an ordeal that caused 94,000 gallons of jet fuel to spill in Virginia, costing more than $3.8 million.

In May, jet fuel poured from a barge into tanks on Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, but sailors left a switch in the wrong position, which sent fuel into the wrong container and caused it to overflow, according to Rear Admiral Jack Scorby.

The admiral said Friday that punishments for those involved range from possible losses in rank, to court martial referrals. He declined to name those involved.

About 25,000 gallons of fuel flowed into neighborhoods and waterways. Fifty families voluntarily left their homes for as long as two weeks due to the smell, while almost 1,500 animals, mostly fish, died.

