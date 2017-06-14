Travis Air Force Base lockdown proved to be false alarm

Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Ca., was temporarily put on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, but reports of an "active shooter" turned out to be a false alarm.

"Emergency personnel responded to reports of gun shots at the Base Exchange," a post on the military base's Facebook page stated. "However, it was determined to be a false alarm. The base is no longer under lockdown."

A Congressman told the Associated Press that a false shooting report led to the lockdown.

The base's initial social media posts said those on base should lock their doors and windows and "shelter in place."

The base said the security incident was not related to the scheduled security incident drills being conducted June 14 and 15, and those on base were told "shelter in place" and to lock doors and windows.