Ghost Ship fire: Involuntary manslaughter charges to be filed in Oakland warehouse blaze that killed 36

Two men behind an Oakland warehouse concert that ended in tragedy when 36 partygoers were killed in a fire are set to be charged with involuntary manslaughter, a source close to the investigation told The Associated Press Monday.

The source – who was not authorized to publicly discuss the charges and spoke on condition of anonymity -- said Derick Almena and Max Harris will each be charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The Alameda County district attorney said she will formally announce charges later Monday. Both men have been arrested.

Authorities said Almena leased the warehouse and illegally sublet space for artists to live and work, The Associated Press reported. He also held for-profit concerts at the warehouse, which was not licensed for entertainment.

Harris lived at the Ghost Ship and is accused of helping plan the December concert where the fire broke out.

Law enforcement sources confirmed Monday to KTVU Derick Almena, the "master tenant" of the artist collective was arrested in Lake County.

Harris had lived in the Ghost Ship warehouse since 2014, according to the East Bay Times, but his exact alleged involvement with the fire was not immediately clear.

A news conference is scheduled to announce the charges at 1 p.m. local time.

The Dec. 2, 2016 fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse killed 36 people and injured several others and now ranks as one of the state's most deadly fires.

The blaze broke out at the two-story warehouse around 11:30 p.m. during an underground party. Several people were using the building as a live/work space.

The building had been converted to art studios and illegal living spaces, and former denizens said it was a death trap of piled wood, furniture, snaking electrical cords and only two exits.

