Tennessee teen accidentally kills girlfriend with a gun he received as a graduation gift

A Tennessee teen was allegedly admiring a gun he received for graduation when he accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Brennan Fields, 18, had just been given the firearm as a high school graduation gift from the dad of his 19-year-old girlfriend, Lucina Luna.

He was showing off the new gun at her Arlington home when he accidentally shot Luna in the stomach, according to news station WMC.

Luna was rushed to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Authorities do not plan to file charges against Fields.

“By all indications, there was no intent for this to happen,” Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Earle Farrell told WMC.

Friends of the couple said they were “distraught” over Luna’s sudden death and concerned about Fields.

“This is going to hurt real bad for him. Like he’s not going to get over this for a long time. I am just worried about Brennan really and her parents too,” friend Kara Stubblefield said.

