Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Florida, police say

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods was arrested for Driving Under the Influence in Florida on Memorial Day, police said.

Woods, a Jupiter resident, was taken into custody at 3 a.m. Monday, according to WPTV. The golfer was booked into a county jail under his birth name Eldrick Woods, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's website.

Woods was charged with DUI and released on his own recognizance about 10:50 a.m.

The golfer has been living Jupiter Island since 2006 after buying a $40 million estate there, The New York Times reported.