Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Florida, police say

Tiger Woods was arrested Monday for DUI in Florida, police said.

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods was arrested for Driving Under the Influence in Florida on Memorial Day, police said. 

Woods, a Jupiter resident, was taken into custody at 3 a.m. Monday, according to WPTV. The golfer was booked into a county jail under his birth name Eldrick Woods, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's website. 

Woods was charged with DUI and released on his own recognizance about 10:50 a.m.

The golfer has been living Jupiter Island since 2006 after buying a $40 million estate there, The New York Times reported. 