Helicopter crashes near Delaware airport, 1 dead

Emergency crews are responding to a helicopter crash in New Castle, Delaware that left one person dead Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around noon near the 100 block of Quigley Boulevard.

Initials reports suggest the helicopter may have crashed behind a small building in a commercial area, and the helicopter was inbound toward the Wilmington Airport at the time of the crash.

Crews in the area are reportedly working in a wooded area with saws to clear a path as they work to make sure there were no other victims.

Officials on scene tell FOX 29 that only one person was believed to be onboard at the time of the crash.

