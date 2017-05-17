At least 9 injured, 2 arrested after massive brawl outside Turkish Embassy in DC

At least nine people were injured during a brawl Tuesday outside the Turkish embassy in Washington as President Trump met with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Two people were arrested after the incident, including one who was charged with assaulting a police officer.

Metropolitan police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said the altercation broke out between two groups. He did not provide information on what led up to the fight.

Witnesses told the Guardian that the brawl erupted when the Turkish president’s security attacked protesters carrying the flag of the Kurdish PYD party outside the embassy.

Video footage posted on social media showed some protesters bloodied as others were being beaten on the ground.

Two of the injured were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

Trump and Erdogan met to try and renew ties after the U.S. announced it was going to supply when to the Kurdish group in its fight against the Islamic State, though Turkey considers the group a terror organization.

“It is absolutely unacceptable to take the YPG-PYD into consideration as partners in the region, and it’s going against a global agreement we reached,” Erdogan said. “In the same way, we should never allow those groups who want to change the ethnic or religious structures in the region to use terrorism as a pretext,” he added, suggesting that the Kurds were using the anti-Isis fight as cover for separatist nationalism.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.