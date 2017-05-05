Prom 2017: Fake arrest helps Connecticut teen get a 'yes' from his girlfriend

A Connecticut high school student decided to go above and beyond the standard prom proposal this week -- with a little help from local police officers.

Matthew Bento, a student at Brookfield High School, wanted to ask his girlfriend Sabrina Aponte to his school's May 23 prom, and thought it would be a "cool idea" to get cops involved in something positive in the community.

Bento, whose girlfriend says he is "extra" all the time, told Fox News that he wanted to do something special for his prom proposal.

On Wednesday, Bento and Aponte were pulled over. The officer asked him for license and registration, but Bento refused until he was told why he had been pulled over.

The officer asked Bento to step out of the car and put him in cuffs for the fake arrest.

Aponte was then asked to exit the vehicle to talk some sense into her boyfriend.

When Aponte approached the police cruiser with her boyfriend inside, he opened the door and held out a sign that read: “He will put me under arrest unless you say yes to prom.”

She said yes. Aponte had asked Bento to her junior prom and they've been together for almost six months.

"Everyone [in the police department] was extremely nice and I’m so grateful that they helped me with this prom proposal," Bento told Fox News.

"I was telling a few friends and they didn’t think it was going to happen. It worked pretty well," said Bento. "The coolest thing so far is just the reactions I’ve had from my peers and how it’s spread all over the internet."

