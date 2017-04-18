Man accused of killing runner in Massachusetts due in court

A man accused of killing a Google employee near her mother's Massachusetts home last summer is due in court.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz will be arraigned Tuesday in Leominster (LEH'-mihn-stur) District Court on assault with intent to rape and other charges in the death of Vanessa Marcotte on Aug. 7.

The body of the 27-year-old New York resident and account manager for Google was found in the woods after she didn't return from a run in Princeton, a small town about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston.

Authorities say Marcotte fought her attacker and DNA taken from her hands helped solve the case.

They say Colon-Ortiz, a Worcester resident, had been working in the area at the time. He's been in custody since his Friday arrest. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.