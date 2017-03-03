Connecticut man allegedly sexually assaulted girl, 3

A 19-year-old Connecticut man-- who reportedly appears to be living in the U.S. illegally-- allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl.

The Stamford Advocate reported Thursday that Douglas Hus-Flores was arraigned at the Stamford courthouse. The Guatemalan native--who had an immigration hearing scheduled hours before his arrest--was charged with first-degree sexual assault.

The girl’s mother reportedly called for an ambulance on Wednesday night after the girl complained of pain. Once at the hospital, doctors determined that she was assaulted. She was transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital for care.

The paper, citing a police report, said Hus-Flores told police he heard the girl crying for her mom. He reportedly lived at the same residence as the girl’s family. He allegedly told police that “he felt lonely and wanted to be with a woman."