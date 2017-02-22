Fugitive wanted in 2007 killing arrested at international crossing in El Paso

Customs and Border Patrol officers at the Ysleta international crossing in El Paso Tuesday arrested a man wanted in a 2007 first-degree murder case in Wichita, Kansas.

Rogelio “Happy” Reyes, 29, walked across the bridge to the border inspection station. CBP officers performed a background search and found the National Crime Information Center warrant for first-degree murder.

“Vigilant CBP officers are working hard every day in an effort to keep our communities and our nation safe by making sure that all people and all goods that enter the U.S. from abroad do not pose a risk,” said Beverly Good, CBP El Paso Port Director.

Reyes is a U.S. citizen but was living in Nuevo Casas Grandes in Chihuahua, Mexico; about 175 miles south of El Paso.

It was a very busy Tuesday for CBP officers in El Paso. They also seized nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $796,800. There were ten separate seizures, the biggest coming when a man tried to sneak in 191 bundles of marijuana through a false compartment in the bed of his pick-up.

A U.S. citizen was driving his 2003 Ford F-150 in from Mexico when a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle. CBP officers x-rayed the truck and saw a strange shape in the bed of the pick-up and found the marijuana.

“The many layers of enforcement that CBP uses led to many of these seizures,” said Good. “Officer expertise is our most important tool, but when combined with pre-primary sweeps, canines, technology and other tools we can successfully end many smuggling attempts.”

The 41-year-old man was turned over to ICE and faces charges associated with the smuggling attempt.

Ray Bogan is a Fox News multimedia reporter based in El Paso, Texas. Follow him on twitter: @RayBogan

