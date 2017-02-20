Massachusetts police reportedly searching for 2 suspects in gruesome murders

Authorities were reportedly searching for two suspects Sunday after a man and a woman were found brutally murdered inside their Massachusetts home.

Law enforcement sources told CBS Boston that a man and his girlfriend were found shot to death and their bodies wrapped in rugs and plastic in the Peabody home. The station reported that police released a BOLO alert for the suspects. They were believed to be driving a 1992 Acura and could be armed.

Essex District Attorney Jon Blodgett said during a press conference that a neighbor flagged down a vehicle and told the driver a crime had been committed and police needed to come immediately.

Peabody police opened up a homicide investigation after they found several body parts inside the home, CBS Boston reported. Blodgett said police had to use an X-ray machine to identify the victims.

“The crime scene is very difficult right now, it’s quite messy,” Blodgett added. “We’re doing our best to sift through this. It takes time. The medical examiner’s office is on the way, and we’re using all those resources to ascertain exactly what happened at this property.”

Police said the murders weren’t a random act and the home had been known to police. Peabody police and state police used “various resources” to determine the amount of bodies in the home.

Neighbors told Fox 25 Boston that the home was rented out by a 67-year-old permanently disabled man named David Moise.

Rachel Hrubes, a neighbor, told the station she wasn’t surprised something gruesome occurred.

"I'm not in shock definitely not. I'm very sad but not in shock," she said.

Police did not identify any victims in the murders.

Click for more from Fox 25 Boston.