Man with zip-ties around his neck found dead in New York City jewelry store

Man with zip-ties around his neck foud dead in New York City jewelry store.

A 43-year-old employee of a family-owned jewelry store in Tribeca was found dead in a bathroom with two zip-ties around his neck, authorities said.

Omid Gholian’s body was discovered inside World of Gold N Diamond at Church and Duane streets when police entered around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The man’s family hadn’t heard from him for a few days and his brother had even filed a missing-person ­report with the 1st Precinct, police said.

When the brother went to the store Wednesday to look for Gholian, the gate was locked.

Cops then helped him track down a family member who had keys to the shop and were able gain entry Wednesday afternoon.

Gholian was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of a bathroom with the zip-ties around his neck, police said.

EMTs were summoned and pronounced the man dead at the scene. He reportedly was last seen alive two days ago.

