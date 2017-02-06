Casey Anthony spotted at anti-Trump protest march to Mar-a-Lago

Casey Anthony -- who apparently has plenty of time on her hands -- made a surprise public appearance in Florida to protest President Trump, WPTV reported, showing off the video evidence.

Anthony, who famously was cleared in the 2008 murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, joined a march in West Palm Beach that ended near the president's Mar-a-Lago resort Saturday evening, according to the news station.

The video showed Anthony, 30, wearing glowing wristbands, alongside protesters wearing similar necklaces and wristbands. She appeared to have a black cap on backwards.

She would not speak to the camera but said she opposed Trump's policies, WPTV added.

About three thousand demonstrators marched in all, many of them protesting the president's executive order restricting travel from seven countries. The event ended peacefully, and there were no arrests.

Casey Anthony has laid low in the years since the jury acquitted her in 2011. Defense attorneys argued that her daughter drowned in a swimming pool. Crews found Caylee Anthony's remains inside a trash bag in the woods near the family's home in December 2008, months after she disappeared.

Years later, Casey Anthony started getting "bored," sources told People magazine last summer.

"She sort of lives like an old person, on a fixed income without much going on in her life," one source said. Anthony apparently set up a photography business but didn't seem to get many clients.

The march on Saturday headed two miles. Protesters shouted anti-Trump slogans and set up a flag-draped coffin that they said represented the death of democracy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.