Sleeping 3-year-old shot in the leg at Dallas apartment

A little girl was hit by gunfire when a hail of bullets flew into her Dallas apartment.

A Dallas police officer who was working an accident near Bonnie View Road and Ledbetter Drive reported hearing as many as 20 shots fired around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

A 3-year-old girl was shot in the leg while she slept. Rounds were fired through a front side window of her apartment on Ledbetter Drive.

The girl was taken to Children’s Medical Center of Dallas with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else in the apartment was hurt.

Police determined the gunshots came from outside the home, but they’re not sure why. The investigation is ongoing

Read more at Fox 4 News.