Authorities investigate death of former NCSU basketball standout Charles Shackleford

Authorities have launched an investigation into the death of former North Carolina State basketball star Charles Shackleford after his body was found Friday morning inside his home.

No other information about the 50-year-old's death has been released, including what led authorities to the home in Kinston, N.C., but police said a probe is under way, according to WRAL-TV.

The 6-foot-10 Shackleford averaged 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds a game in three seasons at N.C. State. He played six seasons in the NBA for New Jersey, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Charlotte, averaging 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds for his career. Online records show he also spent three years playing in Turkey and Greece.

Shackleford was a second-round pick of the New Jersey Nets in 1988.

The NC State Athletics Department released a statement on Shackleford Friday afternoon saying, "NC State is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Wolfpack men's basketball player Charles Shackleford."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family during this difficult time."

