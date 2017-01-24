Police investigate reports of shots fired in Texas mall parking lot

Police are searching for suspects accused of threatening to kill two women in the parking lot of Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio.

Police received a call for "shots fired" at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department said a woman and her mother were approached by two Hispanic males in a green SUV who were wearing handkerchiefs over their faces. The women told police the males jumped out of the SUV, pointed guns at them, and said "we're going to kill you."

Police said the women took off running towards the entrance to the store, and witnesses reported hearing gunshots. Investigators said there were no demands made during the encounter.

The woman and her mother were both shaken up but were not injured.

The suspects fled in a green SUV, possibly a Tahoe. There was also a burgundy sedan seen fleeing right behind the green SUV.

