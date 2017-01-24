Manhunt underway for 2 suspects who allegedly shot at unmarked police cruiser

A massive manhunt was underway in upstate New York on Monday after police said two males wearing dark clothing walked up to an unmarked police cruiser and opened fire injuring a sheriff’s detective.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jon Seeber said the undercover detective was sitting outside the Springfield Garden Apartments parking lot in DeWitt at around 6:30 p.m. when the “unknown male suspects” started to fire at the vehicle. Police said glass shattered as the bullets hit the police cruiser.

"When you have two figures walking up to your car and it's dark out, it's hard to make out the suspects," Seeber said. "The incident was very quick."

Seeber said the detective was alone in the vehicle at the time. According to Syracuse.com, a 911 dispatcher said the unidentified detective called for help and said he had been shot at about 10 times.

The detective was transported to University Hospital in Syracuse with injuries from the shattered glass.

Dozens of police officers scoured the area around the apartment complex in search for the suspects, who were last seen running through the parking lot.

"We're still investigating," Seeber said. "No one has been taken into custody."

Authorities asked residents to stay inside while the search was underway. Nearby LeMoyne College also warned students to avoid the area, but the campus wasn’t on lock down.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call detectives at 315-435-3081 or send a tip to Tip 411.

