Family, friends pay tribute to slain Texas officer

Friends, family and fellow police officers gathered Tuesday morning to honor the memory of Little Elm Officer Jerry Walker.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral service at 10 a.m. at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano.

OFF-DUTY POLICE OFFICER RISKED LIFE TO HELP OTHERS AFTER TANKER EXPLOSION

Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison talked about Officer Walker’s 18 years of service. He graduated from the police academy in 1995 and joined the Little Elm Police Department in 1998.

Over the years he served as a patrol officer, patrol supervisor, school resource officer and narcotics detective. Walker was also a member of the department’s SWAT team and a certified hostage negotiator.

But most importantly, Chief Harrison said Walker “got it.”

A 'REAL SUPERMAN': HUNDREDS OF POLICE HONOR PARALYZED DETECTIVE AT FUNERAL

“He knew how to reach out to people when they were in their darkest hour no matter what they had done. He understood the compassion side of policing,” the chief said.

Over the past few days there has been an outpouring of stories from people Officer Walker has touched throughout his career. He turned lives around and he did it by just being himself.

“It’s simply amazing,” Harrison said.

For more on this story, visit Fox4News.com