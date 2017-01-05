Authorities investigating fires that appear to have been deliberately set in rural western Oregon have recovered the remains of five people.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that detectives confirm the remains are of an adult male, one adult female and three children. They appear consistent with that of a family which owns the property near the town of Hubbard. The medical examiner will confirm the identities. The sheriff's office does not believe there is danger to the public.

Investigators are trying to determine what took place in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, when firefighters found a home, a shop and detached garage ablaze.

The property is located amid hop farms in the Willamette Valley off Interstate 5, between Portland and Salem.