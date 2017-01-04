A bikini-clad black teenager who was shoved to the ground by a white Texas police officer seeks $5 million in a lawsuit alleging negligence, false arrest, assault and excessive force.

The lawsuit, filed Dec. 19, names the city of McKinney, its police department and now-former Cpl. Eric Casebolt.

A city statement Wednesday denied the allegations, which stem from a 2015 incident when police responded to reports of a disturbance at a pool party in the town 30 miles north of Dallas. It was captured on cellphone video.

The legal guardian for Dajerria Becton, who was 15 at the time of party, filed the lawsuit. The suit says the girl was invited to the party and not accused of breaking laws.

Casebolt resigned. A grand jury declined to charge him. An attorney for Casebolt didn't immediately return a message.