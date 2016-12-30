Officials in Pennsylvania say they've been overwhelmed with donations for three children who police say were starved and locked inside a room like caged animals.

Dauphin (DOFF'-in) County's child welfare agency has been collecting clothing and store gift cards for the kids.

Police say the children were locked inside a room in Halifax Township with no heat and little food. Authorities say two were close to death when investigators found them this month.

Joshua and Brandi Weyant face charges including aggravated assault and false imprisonment. Their relationship to the children is unclear.

A spokeswoman for the county's Children Youth Services says authorities also have noticed crowdfunding efforts online to raise money for the children.

She told PennLive.com on Friday (http://bit.ly/2iNn6aS) that those funds aren't connected with her agency.

