District of Columbia police say a man fatally shot by an officer when he refused to drop a knife had stabbed a woman during an argument.

A police report released Monday says 29-year-old Gerald Hall took the woman's house keys and let himself in without permission on Sunday. Chante Hill tells police that Hall turned on the gas on the home's stove, lit paper towels and pushed her out of the house. When she got back inside, Hill says Hall stabbed her in the forearm.

Police say Hall refused an officer's orders to drop the knife and was fatally shot.

One officer is on administrative leave. The department doesn't identify officers involved in shootings. Police didn't give the races of the officer or Hall.