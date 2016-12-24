More than a dozen homes north of Detroit have been evacuated after a sinkhole opened in the ground nearby.

A homeowner in Fraser called police about 6 a.m. Saturday and told them his house was sinking.

Public Safety Director George Rouhib tells (http://bit.ly/2hUt2St ) The Macomb Daily in Mount Clemens that the home's basement walls could be heard cracking, bricks were falling from the exterior and the sidewalk outside was rising.

Traffic along 15 Mile Road also was diverted as officials said the road was expected to collapse at some point Saturday due to a possible sewer problem.

In 2004, a sewer collapse caused a nearby section of 15 Mile Road in Sterling Heights to cave in. It created a sinkhole 160 feet long, 60 feet wide and 30 feet deep.

