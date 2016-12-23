A former Milwaukee police officer accused of fatally shooting a black man has pleaded not guilty to a reckless homicide charge.

Dominique Heaggan-Brown's attorney, Steven Kohn, entered the plea Friday after waiving Heaggan-Brown's preliminary hearing when a judge would have decided whether there is enough evidence to continue to trial.

District Attorney John Chisholm charged Heaggan-Brown last week in connection with Sylville Smith's death.

According to a criminal complaint, Smith fled from Heaggan-Brown during a traffic stop in August. Heaggan-Brown's body camera shows Smith raised a gun while facing the police officer. Heaggan-Brown, who is black, shot Smith in the arm. Smith then either threw the gun away or it flew out of his hand. Heaggan-Brown shot him again in the chest.

The killing sparked two nights of riots.