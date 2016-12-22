A Fort Worth man has been arrested in Colorado on capital murder charges for the slayings last week of his wife and their 3-month-old son at their Texas home.

Fort Worth authorities say 35-year-old Craig Vandewege was pulled over for a traffic stop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, after police received a call Wednesday night that a man at a convenience store was talking about a murder. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports (http://bit.ly/2hhSEt6 ) he was carrying two pistols and had two other firearms in his car.

Authorities aren't saying what evidence they have linking Vandewege to the deaths of his 36-year-old wife, Shanna, and their son, Diederick. Both had their throats slit. Their funerals were this week in Colorado.

Vandewege was being held Thursday on $1 million bail.

