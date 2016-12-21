Prosecutors say they plan no charges in the case of a 5-year-old Missouri boy who police say accidentally shot and killed his 3-year-old brother.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Tuesday that the decision to decline charges in Jermone Green's death Oct. 27 came after extensive review found a lack of evidence suggesting anyone was criminally culpable.

Baker says prosecutors found insufficient evidence to establish anyone in the town house was criminally reckless or negligent by placing the handgun in an upper kitchen cabinet over the sink the night before the shooting.

Authorities say the gun was found by the 5-year-old brother the next morning, when he apparently used a footstool to climb onto the kitchen counter. Prosecutors say the boy then accidentally shot his brother.