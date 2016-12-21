Authorities say a police officer was shot and critically wounded while responding to a domestic call in the south Alabama city of Saraland. A suspect was shot and later died.

WKRG-TV (http://bit.ly/2i1XFCT) and WALA TV (http://bit.ly/2i21g3L) report that Saraland Police Officer Jackie Tucker was in the hospital in critical but stable condition after Wednesday morning's shooting.

The stations reported that the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Blake Richardson, died in the hospital.

Authorities said Tucker was one of two officers who responded to a domestic violence call involving the suspect and his grandfather.

Authorities didn't immediately release the races of Richardson and the suspect.