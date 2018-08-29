Fox News
Spain's annual Tomatina tomato fight draws thousands of pulp-covered revelers
The annual "Tomatina" battle, that has become a major tourist attraction with trucks dumping 160 tons of tomatoes for some 20,000 participants.
A reveler lays in tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina," or tomato fight festival, in the village of Bunol, outside Valencia, Spain, on August 29, 2018

(AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Revelers celebrate the Tomatina by throwing ripe tomatoes and drenching each other in pulp.

(AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Many, but not all of the revelers don protective eyewear during the food fight.

(AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

The Tomatina attracts tens of thousands of participants to the village of Bunol.

(AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Revelers have been celebrating the Tomatina since 1945, when it was believed to have started as a food fight between local kids.

(AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Revelers wrestle and slosh pulp on each other while participating in the annual Tomatina.

(AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

In years past, participants have pelted each other with as many as 160 tons of tomatoes during the hour-long battle.

(REUTERS/Heino Kalis)

A "Tomatina" participant sits in the tomato pulp covering the ground during the annual event.

(AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

