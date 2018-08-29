Spain's annual Tomatina tomato fight draws thousands of pulp-covered revelers

The annual "Tomatina" battle, that has become a major tourist attraction with trucks dumping 160 tons of tomatoes for some 20,000 participants.

A reveler lays in tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina," or tomato fight festival, in the village of Bunol, outside Valencia, Spain, on August 29, 2018 (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) a-reveler-lays-in-tomatoes-during-the-annual-"tomatina,"-or-tomato-fight-festival,-in-the-village-of-bunol,-outside-valencia,-spain,-on-august-29,-2018

Revelers celebrate the Tomatina by throwing ripe tomatoes and drenching each other in pulp. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) revelers-celebrate-the-tomatina-by-throwing-ripe-tomatoes-and-drenching-each-other-in-pulp.

Many, but not all of the revelers don protective eyewear during the food fight. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) many,-but-not-all-of-the-revelers-don-protective-eyewear-during-the-food-fight.

The Tomatina attracts tens of thousands of participants to the village of Bunol. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) the-tomatina-attracts-tens-of-thousands-of-participants-to-the-village-of-bunol.

Revelers have been celebrating the Tomatina since 1945, when it was believed to have started as a food fight between local kids. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) revelers-have-been-celebrating-the-tomatina-since-1945,-when-it-was-believed-to-have-started-as-a-food-fight-between-local-kids.

Revelers wrestle and slosh pulp on each other while participating in the annual Tomatina. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) revelers-wrestle-and-slosh-pulp-on-each-other-while-participating-in-the-annual-tomatina.

In years past, participants have pelted each other with as many as 160 tons of tomatoes during the hour-long battle. (REUTERS/Heino Kalis) in-years-past,-participants-have-pelted-each-other-with-as-many-as-160-tons-of-tomatoes-during-the-hour-long-battle.