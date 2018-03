Travel on the cheap: 10 places to add to your budget-friendly bucket list

When considering South American destinations, Bolivia is not always the first that comes to mind. Unbeknownst to many, it’s a country replete with diverse beauty including sections of the Amazon Rainforest, the Andes Mountains, Lake Titicaca and the world’s largest salt flat, Salar de Uyuni. With guided tours as low as $8, hostels for even less and a steak dinner at an expensive restaurant for $15, Bolivia is a deal for U.S. travelers. Plus, there’s a favorable exchange rate on top of the lower cost of living. Some tourists had their Bolivian adventure for just $25 a day, and one traveler called it the best South American country for your budget.