Travel on the cheap: 10 places to add to your budget-friendly bucket list

Booking in advance allows travelers to find budget airline tickets to this amazing, landlocked adventure. Many hostel options are $5 per night, and as the country is a common destination for backpackers, it is replete with budget endeavors available nowhere else. The country’s water features include Blue Lagoon
, with an entrance fee of about $1.20, the Mekong River, with available boat cruises and Kuang Si Falls
and an entrance fee of about $2.50. For a taste of history and culture, head to the nation’s capital to visit Pha That Luang, a 44 meter high stupa, for 5,000 kip- about $0.60.