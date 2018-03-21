Travel on the cheap: 10 places to add to your budget-friendly bucket list

Your next adventure doesn't need to break the bank. Find the best countries to visit for a steal.

Lydia Culp

Travel to these countries on a budget -- no hitchhiking required.

Thailand Flights to Thailand can be expensive. Though once you arrive, hotels are often under $100 and hostels are even cheaper, dipping as low as $5 per night. From snorkeling or lying on the beach to nightlife and temple tours, Thailand is the home of unique site-seeing that fits within the weary traveler’s budget. For cheap and authentic Thai food, street food is the way to go. Save even more money and go during the rainy season, July-October. (Phuket Province- iStock) thailand

Canada From some locations in the U.S., Canada is a short drive, making it the perfect affordable adventure. Giving travelers an even better bang for their buck, there's currently a favorable exchange rate for the U.S. dollar according to Forbes. Home of French-speaking cities, beautiful islands and natural hot springs, Canada is a versatile country with nearby adventure that won’t break the bank. (iStock) canada

China As with any country, traveling to some smaller cities will guarantee a cheaper stay. Plus, China has a favorable exchange rate and lower cost of living. China is unique in its massive size which makes for a diverse landscape. Zhangye Danxia Landform Geological Park, home of the rainbow mountains, is nestled in northern China’s Gansu, where hostels are as cheap as $3 per night and entrance to the park is around $15. Visitors can also travel to Xi’an, one of China’s cheapest cities and home of the terracotta warriors. (iStock) china

ABC Islands Aruba, Bonair and Curacao are tropical escapes that might seem the most appealing in the dead of winter. However, travelers can have paradise for less when traveling during the off-season, which is September through November. Flights and accommodations are at their lowest all year. To avoid peak hurricane season , travel in November and still enjoy warm temperatures, beautiful waters and low airline and lodging fares. (Bonaire- iStock) abc-islands

Bolivia When considering South American destinations, Bolivia is not always the first that comes to mind. Unbeknownst to many, it’s a country replete with diverse beauty including sections of the Amazon Rainforest, the Andes Mountains, Lake Titicaca and the world’s largest salt flat, Salar de Uyuni. With guided tours as low as $8, hostels for even less and a steak dinner at an expensive restaurant for $15, Bolivia is a deal for U.S. travelers. Plus, there’s a favorable exchange rate on top of the lower cost of living. Some tourists had their Bolivian adventure for just $25 a day, and one traveler called it the best South American country for your budget. (Salar de Uyuni Salt Flat- iStock) bolivia

Montenegro A European country with a Russian feel, Montenegro’s off-season offers cheaper prices and a rich cultural experience. Find the country’s best deal in its food and drink prices. The best bet for lodging are guesthouse apartments, which travelers can find for around $17. Though the European exchange rate is not in our favor, Montenegro offers reasonable prices and a rich European adventure that’s much cheaper than in nearby countries. (iStock) montenegro

Mexico With cheap lodging and street carts offering authentic yet inexpensive Mexican cuisine, this bordering nation is the perfect spot for a nearby and affordable vacation. Mexico’s rich history is a must-see, with Mayan ruins dating back to 2000 BC. For travelers looking for a beach vacation, Mexico also offers more affordable, little-known beaches like Tulum, Puerto Escondido, Zihuatanejo and Mazatlan, according to indietraveller, which are a fraction of the cost of more expensive Mexican resorts. (Chichen Itza- iStock) mexico

Laos Booking in advance allows travelers to find budget airline tickets to this amazing, landlocked adventure. Many hostel options are $5 per night, and as the country is a common destination for backpackers, it is replete with budget endeavors available nowhere else. The country’s water features include Blue Lagoon , with an entrance fee of about $1.20, the Mekong River, with available boat cruises and Kuang Si Falls and an entrance fee of about $2.50. For a taste of history and culture, head to the nation’s capital to visit Pha That Luang, a 44 meter high stupa, for 5,000 kip- about $0.60. (Blue Lagoon- iStock) laos