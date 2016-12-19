Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows
Latest
Politics
US
Entertainment
Tech
Science
Health
Travel
Lifestyle
World
Sports
Weather
Search
Latest Slideshows
Latest
Politics
US
Entertainment
Tech
Science
Health
Travel
Lifestyle
World
Sports
Weather
Login
Welcome,
You're logged in as
Profile
Logout
TRAVEL
2016 Christmas trees lighting up around the world
Vatican City
(Reuters)
vatican-city
Brussels, Belgium
(AP)
brussels,-belgium
New York, United States
(Reuters)
new-york,-united-states
Vilnius, Lithuania
(Reuters)
vilnius,-lithuania
Prague, Czech Republic
(Reuters)
prague,-czech-republic
Palestinian town of Bethlehem
(Reuters)
palestinian-town-of-bethlehem
Paris, France
(Reuters)
paris,-france
Washington DC, United States
(Reuters)
washington-dc,-united-states
Berlin, Germany
(Reuters)
berlin,-germany
Machala, Ecuador
(Reuters)
machala,-ecuador
Krasnoyarsk, Russia
(Reuters)
krasnoyarsk,-russia
London, United Kingdom
(Reuters)
london,-united-kingdom
La Paz, Bolivia
(Reuters)
la-paz,-bolivia
Dhour Shweir, Lebanon
(Reuters)
dhour-shweir,-lebanon
Lima, Peru
(Reuters)
lima,-peru
Previous
Next
2016 Christmas trees lighting up around the world
Recommended
2016 Christmas trees lighting up around the world
World's most hair-raising roads
Photographer captures eerie remains of the Costa Concordia
Test your knowledge: Which holiday items can you bring through airport security?
Inside All-Nippon's R2D2 'Star Wars' plane
Inside Chateau De Soleil and the Hobbit Tree House
More From Our Sponsors