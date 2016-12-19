Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

TRAVEL

2016 Christmas trees lighting up around the world

Vatican City

(Reuters)

Brussels, Belgium

(AP)

New York, United States

(Reuters)

Vilnius, Lithuania

(Reuters)

Prague, Czech Republic

(Reuters)

Palestinian town of Bethlehem

(Reuters)

Paris, France

(Reuters)

Washington DC, United States

(Reuters)

Berlin, Germany

(Reuters)

Machala, Ecuador

(Reuters)

Krasnoyarsk, Russia

(Reuters)

London, United Kingdom

(Reuters)

La Paz, Bolivia

(Reuters)

Dhour Shweir, Lebanon

(Reuters)

Lima, Peru

(Reuters)

2016 Christmas trees lighting up around the world

More From Our Sponsors