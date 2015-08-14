Cuba like you've never seen

The watchful visage of “El comandante” Camilo Cienfuegos, one of the leaders of the Cuban Revolution looks out over Revolution Square in Havana.
Succumbing to age, sea air and neglect some of the decrepit facades in Old Havana have taken on an artful patina.
Cockfighting is still common throughout Cuba. Here, a man trains his fighting rooster in the main plaza of Cienfuegos.
After demonstrating how to roll a Cuban cigar, a tobacco grower's daughter lights one up for observers to try.
Music is an indelible part of the Cuban spirit. Here, a young jazz musician practices with a community group called Korimakao in the Zapata Peninsula.
Dominos is a national pastime in Cuba. Here, residents of Trinidad enjoy a sidewalk game.
A Quinceañera (a girl turning 15) celebrates with her family outside the cathedral in Cienfuegos.
Oxen are still commonly used in Viñales to till the soil and bring in the tobacco harvest.
Lázaro is the hard-working patriarch of a tobacco farming family in Viñales.
A car parked beside a crumbling wall in Cojimar. This is the fishing village that inspired Hemingway's classic novel 'The Old Man and the Sea'."
A young girl skips rope along one of Trinidad's iconic cobblestone streets.
Cuba's organic farming began out of sheer necessity in the early 1990's after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Now, its progressive permaculture practices are seen as models for other countries.
People-to-people exchange tours in Cuba have opened up academic, educational, sports, cultural, scientific and other exchanges between Cuba and the U.S.