Cuba like you've never seen
People-to-people exchange tours in Cuba have opened up academic, educational, sports, cultural, scientific and other exchanges between Cuba and the U.S.  
Camilo Cienfuegos at Revolution Square

The watchful visage of “El comandante” Camilo Cienfuegos, one of the leaders of the Cuban Revolution looks out over Revolution Square in Havana.

(Culture Xplorers)

A crumbling building facade

Succumbing to age, sea air and neglect some of the decrepit facades in Old Havana have taken on an artful patina.

(Culture Xplorers)

One tough bird

Cockfighting is still common throughout Cuba. Here, a man trains his fighting rooster in the main plaza of Cienfuegos.

(Culture Xplorers)

Lighting up

After demonstrating how to roll a Cuban cigar, a tobacco grower's daughter lights one up for observers to try.

(Culture Xplorers)

Practice makes perfect

Music is an indelible part of the Cuban spirit. Here, a young jazz musician practices with a community group called Korimakao in the Zapata Peninsula.

(Culture Xplorers)

Domino men

Dominos is a national pastime in Cuba. Here, residents of Trinidad enjoy a sidewalk game.

(Culture Xplorers)

All dressed up

A Quinceañera (a girl turning 15) celebrates with her family outside the cathedral in Cienfuegos.

(Culture Xplorers)

Traditional tobacco harvest

Oxen are still commonly used in Viñales to till the soil and bring in the tobacco harvest.

(Culture Xplorers)

A tobacco farmer

Lázaro is the hard-working patriarch of a tobacco farming family in Viñales.

(Culture Xplorers)

Vintage wheels

A car parked beside a crumbling wall in Cojimar. This is the fishing village that inspired Hemingway's classic novel 'The Old Man and the Sea'."

(Culture Xplorers)

Skipping down the streets

A young girl skips rope along one of Trinidad's iconic cobblestone streets.

(Culture Xplorers)

Organic farming in Cuba

Cuba's organic farming began out of sheer necessity in the early 1990's after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Now, its progressive permaculture practices are seen as models for other countries.

(Culture Xplorers)

