Plan a fairy tale trip to a real castle

More than a century ago, George Boldt, the turn-of-the-20th-century proprietor of the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City, purchased Hart Island to build a monument to express his love for Louise. She never got to see it.

Heart Island (George Fischer courtesy 1000 Islands International Tourism Council ) heart-island

George Boldt (Courtesy 1000 Islands International Tourism Council ) george-boldt

Louise Boldt (Courtesy 1000 Islands International Tourism Council ) louise-boldt

Boldt Castle flower bed (Dave Parfitt ) boldt-castle-flower-bed

Heart motif in plaster at Boldt Castle (George Fischer, courtesy 1000 Islands International Tourism Council ) heart-motif-in-plaster-at-boldt-castle

Heart motif in wood at Boldt Castle (George Fischer, courtesy 1000 Islands International Tourism Council ) heart-motif-in-wood-at-boldt-castle

Stained glass with heart motif and stag (or hart) at Boldt Castle (Dave Parfitt) stained-glass-with-heart-motif-and-stag-(or-hart)-at-boldt-castle

Stained glass dome with heart motif at Boldt Castle (Dave Parfitt) stained-glass-dome-with-heart-motif-at-boldt-castle

Entry arch with stags (or harts) at Boldt Castle (David Parfitt) entry-arch-with-stags-(or-harts)-at-boldt-castle

Alster Tower playhouse at Boldt Castle (Dave Parfitt ) alster-tower-playhouse-at-boldt-castle

Thousand Islands Bridge over the St. Lawrence River connecting New York with Ontario (George Fischer courtesy 1000 Islands International Tourism Council ) thousand-islands-bridge-over-the-st.-lawrence-river-connecting-new-york-with-ontario

The staircase and grand hallway at Boldt Castle with Louise Boldt portrait (Dave Parfitt ) the-staircase-and-grand-hallway-at-boldt-castle-with-louise-boldt-portrait

Boldt Castle grounds and gazebo (Dave Parfitt) boldt-castle-grounds-and-gazebo