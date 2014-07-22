Breathtaking shots from the Travel Photographer of the Year awards
From a community festival at a mud mosque in Mali to mesmerizing views of ‘snow monkeys’ in Japan, these award-winning images from one of the world’s most prestigious photography awards will make you want to pack your bags and go explore.
FoxNews.com
http://www.foxnews.com/
Lionesses hunting.
Chief's Island - Okavango Delta, Botswana.
(Ed Hetherington, USA/www.tpoty.com)
lionesses-hunting.
Japanese Macaque.
Jigokudani Yaen Kōen, Yamanouchi, Shimotakai District, Nagano Prefecture, Japan.
(Jasper Doest, Netherlands/www.tpoty.com)
japanese-macaque.
Camargue horses.
(Gail Von Bergen-Ryan, Switzerland/www.tpoty.com)
camargue-horses.
Northern Lights.
Kirkjufell, West Iceland.
(James Woodend, UK/www.tpoty.com)
northern-lights.
Bear, Kurile Lake.
(Marco Urso, Italy/www.tpoty.com)
bear,-kurile-lake.
A sea gypsy spear fishing on the Andaman Sea.
(Cat Vinton, UK/www.tpoty.com)
a-sea-gypsy-spear-fishing-on-the-andaman-sea.
Altai Mountains.
Bayan-Olgii Aimag, Mongolia.
(Tariq Sawyer, Switzerland/www.tpoty.com)
altai-mountains.-
Holi festival.
Mathura city, Uttar Pradesh, India.
(Sahil Lodha, India/www.tpoty.com)
holi-festival.
Dogon counry, Mali.
Winner of the Cutty Sark Award for the Travel Photographer of the Year 2013.
(Timothy Allen, UK/www.tpoty.com)
dogon-counry,-mali.