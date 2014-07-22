Breathtaking shots from the Travel Photographer of the Year awards

From a community festival at a mud mosque in Mali to mesmerizing views of ‘snow monkeys’ in Japan, these award-winning images from one of the world’s most prestigious photography awards will make you want to pack your bags and go explore.

Lionesses hunting. Chief's Island - Okavango Delta, Botswana. (Ed Hetherington, USA/www.tpoty.com) lionesses-hunting.

Japanese Macaque. Jigokudani Yaen Kōen, Yamanouchi, Shimotakai District, Nagano Prefecture, Japan. (Jasper Doest, Netherlands/www.tpoty.com) japanese-macaque.

Camargue horses. Camargue, France. (Gail Von Bergen-Ryan, Switzerland/www.tpoty.com) camargue-horses.

Northern Lights. Kirkjufell, West Iceland. (James Woodend, UK/www.tpoty.com) northern-lights.

Bear, Kurile Lake. Kamchatka, Russia. (Marco Urso, Italy/www.tpoty.com) bear,-kurile-lake.

A sea gypsy spear fishing on the Andaman Sea. (Cat Vinton, UK/www.tpoty.com) a-sea-gypsy-spear-fishing-on-the-andaman-sea.

Altai Mountains. Bayan-Olgii Aimag, Mongolia. (Tariq Sawyer, Switzerland/www.tpoty.com) altai-mountains.-

Holi festival. Mathura city, Uttar Pradesh, India. (Sahil Lodha, India/www.tpoty.com) holi-festival.