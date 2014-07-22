Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

Museums Exhibits

Breathtaking shots from the Travel Photographer of the Year awards
From a community festival at a mud mosque in Mali to mesmerizing views of ‘snow monkeys’ in Japan, these award-winning images from one of the world’s most prestigious photography awards will make you want to pack your bags and go explore.
FoxNews.com
http://www.foxnews.com/

Lionesses hunting.

Chief's Island - Okavango Delta, Botswana.    

(Ed Hetherington, USA/www.tpoty.com)

Japanese Macaque.

Jigokudani Yaen Kōen, Yamanouchi, Shimotakai District, Nagano Prefecture, Japan.

(Jasper Doest, Netherlands/www.tpoty.com)

Camargue horses.

Camargue, France.

(Gail Von Bergen-Ryan, Switzerland/www.tpoty.com)

Northern Lights.

Kirkjufell, West Iceland.

(James Woodend, UK/www.tpoty.com)

Bear, Kurile Lake.

Kamchatka, Russia.

(Marco Urso, Italy/www.tpoty.com)

A sea gypsy spear fishing on the Andaman Sea.

(Cat Vinton, UK/www.tpoty.com)

Altai Mountains.

Bayan-Olgii Aimag, Mongolia.

(Tariq Sawyer, Switzerland/www.tpoty.com)

Holi festival.

Mathura city, Uttar Pradesh, India.

(Sahil Lodha, India/www.tpoty.com)

Dogon counry, Mali.

Winner of the Cutty Sark Award for the Travel Photographer of the Year 2013.

(Timothy Allen, UK/www.tpoty.com)

Breathtaking shots from the Travel Photographer of the Year awards

From a community festival at a mud mosque in Mali to mesmerizing views of ‘snow monkeys’ in Japan, these award-winning images from one of the world’s most prestigious photography awards will make you want to pack your bags and go explore.

More From Our Sponsors